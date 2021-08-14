Insider Buying: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Buys $66,500.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III purchased 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350.00.

DPW opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ault Global by 643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 1,930,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ault Global by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 151,920 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ault Global by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

