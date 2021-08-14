Insider Buying: Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Mcgaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $53,525.00.

MYE opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Myers Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after acquiring an additional 272,210 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Myers Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,936 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Myers Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

