Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Sells 9,532 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $849,682.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,960.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregory V. Hackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

