Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Sells 4,020 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HCAT opened at $52.47 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

