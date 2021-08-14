Insider Selling: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Insider Sells $370,940.00 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of TREE opened at $173.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.44. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $372.64.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on TREE. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
