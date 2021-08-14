Insider Selling: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Insider Sells $370,940.00 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TREE opened at $173.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.44. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 67,732 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,873,000. Tilden Park Management I LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,364,000. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 120,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREE. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

