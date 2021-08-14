Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the period. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 4.38% of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,275. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

