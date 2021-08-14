Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $17.98. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 3,603 shares changing hands.

IAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.