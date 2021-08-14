Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,182,542.91 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,542.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28.

IBKR stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.96.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.