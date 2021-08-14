Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $30.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.94.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,297. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.91. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.