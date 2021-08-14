Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Grupo Santander cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

IFS opened at $19.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.62. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $296.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

