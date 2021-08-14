International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ IGIC opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22. International General Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability, and treaty reinsurance.

