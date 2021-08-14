Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$40.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

ITP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

Shares of ITP opened at C$31.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.20. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$14.30 and a 12 month high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.0215334 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total transaction of C$478,434.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,041,711.45.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

