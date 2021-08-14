inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Get inTEST alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTT. TheStreet raised inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65. inTEST has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.12.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter valued at $36,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 66,459.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on inTEST (INTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.