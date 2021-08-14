IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.84 million, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IntriCon during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

