Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITJTY remained flat at $$32.14 during midday trading on Friday. Intrum AB has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.94.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITJTY. UBS Group set a $30.21 price objective on shares of Intrum AB (publ) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intrum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.