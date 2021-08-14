Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Up 294.1% in July

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 294.1% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of BSMM opened at $25.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,676,000.

