Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 587.0% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $5,106,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250,132 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 205,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VPV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.69. 30,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $13.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

