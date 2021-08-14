Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 139.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $192.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $194.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.75.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.