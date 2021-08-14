Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.94. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 100,354 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 268,147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

