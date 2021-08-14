Investors Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 32,592 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 665% compared to the typical volume of 4,263 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERX opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 84,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 181,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 101,905 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,529,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

