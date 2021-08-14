iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Holdings Raised by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned 5.09% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $20,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILTB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000.

ILTB opened at $73.41 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.16 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.69.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

