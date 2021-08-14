iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

