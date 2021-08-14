iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $32,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.42. 14,048,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,125,652. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

