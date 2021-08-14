iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Raised by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 252,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,921,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $51.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

