iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $720,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $145,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $118.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

