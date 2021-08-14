iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $272.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

