iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $447.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

