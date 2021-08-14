iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,372,000.

IJR traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. 1,859,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

