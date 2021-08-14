iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 590,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 384,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $8,825,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,346.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 133,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $107.70. The stock had a trading volume of 60,231 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.95.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.