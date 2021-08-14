Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556,918. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 359.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Iterum Therapeutics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
About Iterum Therapeutics
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
