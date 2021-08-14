J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1,254.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $29,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $42,460,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter.

JCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

JCOM stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $133.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,904. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

