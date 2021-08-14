Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY opened at $177.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

