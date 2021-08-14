James Robert Pray Sells 5,000 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Penumbra stock opened at $257.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,610.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $64,559,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Penumbra by 67.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after buying an additional 153,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 10.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 338.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 102,462 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 119.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 110,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,339 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. raised their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

