JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s Largest Position

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285,873 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 14.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.43% of JD.com worth $464,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in JD.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 21.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 10.9% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $69.86. 5,621,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,045,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $60.94 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reduced their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

