Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Topcon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Get Topcon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Topcon stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.19 and a beta of 1.35. Topcon has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.