Jefferies Financial Group Comments on WW International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WW International in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WW. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45. WW International has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,986,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WW International by 36.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 627,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,032 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of WW International by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 200,972 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in WW International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WW International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

