Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STVN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE:STVN opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

