Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €14.75 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €14.75 ($17.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TKA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.31 ($14.48).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €8.69 ($10.23) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.75. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

