Jeffrey K. Hirsch Sells 5,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 64.48.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 693.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 338,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after buying an additional 296,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

