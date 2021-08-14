Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 91,828 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey W. Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00.

IBP opened at $123.55 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $62,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $23,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

