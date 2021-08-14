John Stephen Ions Sells 27,882 Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total value of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76).

Shares of LON LIO opened at GBX 2,175 ($28.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,883.72. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,151.02 ($15.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,200 ($28.74). The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIO. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

