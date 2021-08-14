Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.6% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,880,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $463.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.