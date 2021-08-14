Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.25. 5,880,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $463.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.