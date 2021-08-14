Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,109,000 after acquiring an additional 897,118 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.25. 5,880,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.62. The stock has a market cap of $463.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

