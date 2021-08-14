Josef Kaeser Sells 10,000 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $218.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

