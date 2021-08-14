JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €28.50 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.64 ($26.63).

FRA DTE opened at €18.55 ($21.83) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50 day moving average of €17.82.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

