JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $125.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.49. Puma has a 1-year low of $80.28 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

