JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) were down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 575.50 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 582 ($7.60). Approximately 319,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 414,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 593 ($7.75).

The company has a market cap of £478.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 641.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

