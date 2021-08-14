Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.30 million.

Kaman stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.48. 59,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,006. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.34. Kaman has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

