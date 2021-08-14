Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of KPTI opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

